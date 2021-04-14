Lions players join growing wave that will not participate in voluntary workouts

The Detroit Lions had the first set of voluntary offseason workouts scheduled to begin next Monday, but no players will attend. The Lions players released a statement via the NFLPA that they are joining the wave of teams who will not participate in the voluntary activities.

The Lions players cited a lack of resolution to the ongoing negotiations for COVID-19 protocols, a common theme amongst the NFL players. The Denver Broncos were the first team to announce they would not participate in the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program. Several other teams have also joined forces, now including the Lions.

There is a growing push led by the NFLPA to have all offseason programs prior to training camp conducted virtually, including the mandatory minicamp following the draft.

A statement from the Detroit Lions players: pic.twitter.com/Ew2piOTMIk — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 14, 2021

