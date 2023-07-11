Lions players who could begin training camp on the PUP or NFI list

The Detroit Lions report for training camp later this month. All 90 players on the team’s roster will be in the team’s training facility in Allen Park for the annual process of setting the roster and getting the team ready for the regular season.

Some players might not be physically ready to practice right away, however. Those players typically wind up being placed on one of two lists: physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI).

There isn’t any practical difference in the football playing status between the PUP list and the NFI list. It deals more with the source of the injury and does carry some contractual ramifications, as nicely explained by the NFL.

Players who get placed on the active/PUP list or active/NFI list are allowed to do conditioning drills, participate in team meetings and work with coaches and staff individually. They also count toward the 90-man offseason roster. They are not permitted to participate in practices or team drills until activated, which require clearance by the team’s medical staff.

Here are some Lions who could begin training camp on one of the lists. As long as a player starts camp on the list, he can be activated at any time prior to the final roster cutdowns.

QB Hendon Hooker

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker passes after Rookie Minicamp Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Detroit’s rookie quarterback is expected to begin the regular season on the NFI list as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered while he was at Tennessee. Even though the injury occurred while playing football, Hooker would still be placed on the NFI because it happened before he was in the NFL. It’s the same situation as WR Jameson Williams last year.

DL Levi Onwuzurike

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) defends in the second half during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions signed veteran CB Emmanuel Moseley with the understanding he might not be ready to start the 2023 season. Moseley tore his ACL in Week 5 last year while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s the most recent update from minicamp on Moseley and how he looked a month ago:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ab9mH3l1mhA

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Rodriguez finished his rookie season at linebacker in good health. However, he suffered a leg injury during OTAs that saw No. 44 badly limping and in need of assistance to leave the practice field. He did not return to action.

Because the Lions tend to be quite cautious in bringing players back from injuries, “Rodrigo” could wind up being on the PUP list for a day or two even if the injury proves to be inconsequential. It’s something to watch for possibly happening than a prediction or expectation with Rodriguez.

