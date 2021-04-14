Lions players announce they won’t attend voluntary offseason workouts

Add another team to the list.

The Lions players announced in a statement released by the NFLPA on Wednesday morning that they will not participate in voluntary in-person offseason workouts at the team facility. The Broncos, Seahawks, and Buccaneers players made similar announcements on Tuesday.

“With the voluntary workout period starting shortly and no acceptable resolution to our union’s negotiations with the NFL over comprehensive COVID-19 protocols, we will be exercising our CBA right to not attend voluntary workouts,” the statement reads. “We know our home state of Michigan continues to get hit hard by the pandemic and based on the continuing guidance of medical experts, it is in everyone’s best interest to play it safe again this offseason. Players on our team are proud to support other players across the league in making an informed decision about their health and safety, guided by the facts and support from our union.”

The NFLPA has recommended that players not attend the voluntary offseason programs, which are set to begin April 19.

However, players may still get together to work out on their own. Quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Tyrell Williams have already posted videos to social media of themselves getting together to throw.

Despite being a new head coach, Dan Campbell said in March that he wasn’t concerned if Detroit had to implement a virtual offseason program.

