Lions player puts Tom Brady's longevity into hilarious perspective

It's hard to wrap your mind around how successful Tom Brady has been for such a long time.

Just ask Mike Daniels.

The Detroit Lions defensive lineman was among the players interviewed for Brady's segment of the NFL's Top 100 list, which ranked the New England Patriots quarterback at No. 6 overall for 2019.

At around the 25-second mark of the video below, Daniels tries to process the fact that Brady has been playing (and winning) since he was in middle school, with amusing results.

"He's doing the exact same thing he was a long time ago," Daniels said. "Like, I'm looking in my middle school yearbook, it's talking about pop culture, and it shows, 'Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl,' and I said, 'How long has this guy been playing? Are you serious?' "

Keep in mind that Daniels is no spring chicken; he turned 30 in May and spent seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers before the Lions scooped him up last week.

But Brady still has been playing more than a decade longer than one of the NFL's more seasoned veterans -- winning Super Bowls while Daniels was still in middle school and during Daniels' seventh NFL season in 2018.

Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller also contributed a wisecrack about Brady's apparent invincibility.

"900 years, he's still in the top 10," Miller joked.

No. 6 is actually the lowest Brady has been ranked on the NFL Top 100 as he enters his 20th season at age 42. But he shows no signs of slowing down, meaning we'll soon have guys lining up against Brady who weren't even born when he began his NFL career in 2000.

