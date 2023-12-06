Lions plan more playing time for Bruce Irvin

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin played his first game as a Lion on Sunday, and despite playing only 11 snaps, he had a major impact on the game: Irvin sacked Derek Carr in the first quarter, and he later knocked Carr out of the game with a hit that drew a roughing the passer penalty.

Irvin told PFT he knew he could rattle Carr, and today Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Irvin has earned more opportunities to rush opposing quarterbacks in Detroit.

"We would like to work him in more," Campbell said. "That was the plan last week, give him some opportunities and then see where he's at there, see how he handled it, see where his body is, and then potentially get him some more, so we're looking into that. But, yeah, I'd say he's earned that."

A 2012 first-round pick of the Seahawks, the 36-year-old Irvin has had a long career and plenty of experience making an impact as a pass rusher. Irvin earned a Super Bowl ring in his second season in Seattle, and the Lions would love to see him provide some veteran leadership for a postseason run in the coming months.