Lions placing Taylor Decker on injured reserve after finger surgery

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday that left tackle Taylor Decker will be “down for a little bit” after suffering a finger injury during practice.

That time frame will be at least three weeks.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Decker will be placed on injured reserve after undergoing finger surgery. Decker is expected to be out for about a month.

Decker is entering his sixth season out of Ohio State, having started 71 games for the Lions. Detroit picked him with the 16th overall pick in 2016.

With Decker out, it sounds like this year’s No. 7 overall pick Penei Sewell will take over at left tackle. Sewell had been working at right tackle since the spring, but told reporters on Friday he started taking snaps on the left side when Decker went out earlier this week. But, Sewell added, the plan is for him to go back to the right side when Decker returns.

Sewell played left tackle in college at Oregon. But after a rough preseason, he’ll have a tough challenge out of the gate against San Francisco. Nick Bosa said this week that he won’t have any snap restrictions in his first game back after tearing his ACL early on in the 2020 season.

