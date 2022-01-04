As the Lions prepare to finish their season against the Packers on Sunday, they may not have both of their offensive tackles for the game.

Detroit placed left tackle Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

Because of the timing, both players have a chance to be on the field in Week 18.

“Taylor, if he’s able to go, he’ll be good,” head coach Dan Campbell said Monday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Mentally, he’ll be on it. He’ll be doing the virtual meetings. He’s played a lot of ball, so I think he’ll be ready to go. I think Sewell can handle it, too, as long as they’re physically ready and back from COVID. So, it’s doable.”

Decker, who missed much of the season due to injury, has played every Lions offensive snap in their last eight games. The No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft, Sewell played left tackle in Decker’s stead but flipped over to right tackle once Decker returned. He’s played nearly every offensive snap for Detroit as a rookie.

The Lions also activated receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive tackle Michael Brockers, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and tight end Brock Wright on Monday.

But the club placed defensive end Austin Bryant on the COVID-19 list and running back Rodney Smith on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Lions place Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk