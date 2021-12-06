Lions place starting C Evan Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Detroit Lions are at least temporarily shorthanded on the offensive line once again. On Monday, the Lions placed starting center Evan Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, Brown was one of 11 players league-wide who tested positive for COVID-19. His vaccination status is unknown, but we will learn quickly based on how he progresses on the reserve list.

If Brown is vaccinated, he can return as soon as he produces two negative tests in 24 hours. However, if he is unvaccinated, Brown must be away from the facility for a minimum of 10 days. That would rule him out for at least the Week 14 trip to Denver to face the Broncos.

Brown has played well since taking over for injured Pro Bowl C Frank Ragnow. Rookie Ryan McCollum would take over for Brown if he cannot play.

