Lions place Julian Okwara on IR, sign David Blough to practice squad

The Lions placed edge rusher Julian Okwara on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Okwara injured his knee in the third preseason game.

He will have to miss four games before becoming eligible to return.

The Lions made Okwara a third-round pick in 2020, and he has played 29 games with three starts. Okwara has played 653 defensive snaps in his career, including 222 last season.

The Lions replaced him on the 53-player roster with running back Craig Reynolds.

He returns to the team's running backs room, joining David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions also announced six additions to their practice squad. Quarterback David Blough, defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, defensive end Raymond Johnson, running back Zonovan Knight and offensive guard Michael Niese signed to the 16-player developmental squad.

Blough will serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater.