The Lions were never expected to have receiver Jameson Williams on the field to start the regular season. But now the team has made that official.

Detroit has placed Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list, which means he’ll be out for at least the first four games of the season. But according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Detroit expects to have Williams back around midseason.

Williams tore his ACL in the CFP National Championship Game while playing for Alabama in January. Nevertheless, the Lions traded up to No. 12 overall to select him. He caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards with 15 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2021.

Additionally, the Lions placed fullback Jason Cabinda, defensive lineman Romeo Okwara, and defensive lineman Josh Paschal on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Those three players will also miss at least the first four weeks of the season.

And the Lions released linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton.

All teams must reduce their rosters to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Lions place Jameson Williams on NFI list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk