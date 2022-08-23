Lions place Jameson Williams, 3 others on reserve get to 80-man roster limit

Like all NFL teams, the Detroit Lions had a hard deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 23 to get their active roster from 85 players down to 80. The Lions trimmed the roster to the 80-man maximum, though they did it without releasing five players.

To start the roster reduction, the Lions moved some players from the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists from active status to reserve, an option that officially starts at Tuesday’s deadline. That means they no longer count against the roster limit but will be forced to miss the first four weeks of the regular season.

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams was placed on the reserve/NFI list as he continues to rehab from knee surgery over the winter. Defensive end Romeo Okwara, fullback Jason Cabinda and defensive end Josh Paschal were all moved to the reserve/PUP list.

After those injury-related moves, the Lions still had to make more space. Detroit did that by releasing LB Shaun Dion Hamilton.

