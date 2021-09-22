Lions place Ifeatu Melifonwu on IR, sign Daryl Worley to active roster

Dealing with another injury in the secondary, the Lions have made a few roster moves.

After head coach Dan Campbell said rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu would be out for a little while with a thigh injury, the team has placed Melifonwu on injured reserve. A third-round pick out of Syracuse, Melifonwu started his first game against the Packers on Monday after second-year corner Jeff Okudah tore his Achilles in Week One.

Melifonwu will be out for at least three weeks after being placed on IR.

The Lions signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from their practice squad to the active roster. Worley signed with the Lions’ practice squad last week. He spent training camp with the Cardinals this year after appearing in 10 games in 2020 for the Bills, Cowboys, and Raiders. Worley has five career interceptions and 37 passes defensed in 66 games since 2016.

Additionally, the Lions signed kicker Ryan Santoso to their practice squad. Santoso was traded from the Giants to the Panthers in August but was cut after Week One.

