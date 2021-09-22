Lions place Ifeatu Melifonwu on IR, sign Daryl Worley to active roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dealing with another injury in the secondary, the Lions have made a few roster moves.

After head coach Dan Campbell said rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu would be out for a little while with a thigh injury, the team has placed Melifonwu on injured reserve. A third-round pick out of Syracuse, Melifonwu started his first game against the Packers on Monday after second-year corner Jeff Okudah tore his Achilles in Week One.

Melifonwu will be out for at least three weeks after being placed on IR.

The Lions signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from their practice squad to the active roster. Worley signed with the Lions’ practice squad last week. He spent training camp with the Cardinals this year after appearing in 10 games in 2020 for the Bills, Cowboys, and Raiders. Worley has five career interceptions and 37 passes defensed in 66 games since 2016.

Additionally, the Lions signed kicker Ryan Santoso to their practice squad. Santoso was traded from the Giants to the Panthers in August but was cut after Week One.

Lions place Ifeatu Melifonwu on IR, sign Daryl Worley to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Detroit Lions place CB Ifeatu Melifonwu on IR, sign Daryl Worley off practice squad

    With 54 starts in his five-year career, Worley is the most experienced cornerback on the Lions' 53-man roster

  • Lions sign Daryl Worley from practice squad, send Ifeatu Melifonwu to I.R.

    Lions sign CB Daryl Worley from practice squad, send Ifeatu Melifonwu to I.R.

  • Dan Campbell: Derrick Barnes deserves a shot at linebacker

    The Lions have given up 76 points through the first two weeks of the season and their bid to improve on that performance may include giving fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes more time at linebacker. Barnes has only played five defensive snaps thus far, but his work since being drafted led head coach Dan Campbell to [more]

  • Jared Goff is now 0-9 without Sean McVay

    Quarterback Jared Goff won plenty of games with Sean McVay as Goff’s head coach. Without McVay, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft is still waiting for his first career victory. As a reader pointed out this morning, Goff’s two losses to start the season in Detroit run his career won-loss record to 0-9 [more]

  • Broncos sign LB Micah Kiser off Rams’ practice squad

    After losing Josey Jewell to injury, the Broncos brought in Micah Kiser to provide more depth at linebacker.

  • Rookie NFL quarterbacks struggling through 1st 2 weeks

    The rookie class of quarterbacks that entered the season full of fanfare is finding the adjustment to the NFL is not very easy. Top two picks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson lead the league with five interceptions after opening the season with back-to-back losses, Trey Lance has barely seen the field and Mac Jones is the only QB to get a win, and that came against Wilson.

  • U.S. existing home sales fall in August; price appreciation slowing

    U.S. home sales fell slightly more than expected in August as supply remained tight, but there are signs that the sharp acceleration in house prices and the COVID-19 pandemic-fueled demand have probably run their course. The report from the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday showed the smallest share of first-time homebuyers in more than 2-1/2 years and houses continuing to be snapped up after only 17 days on the market. Existing home sales dropped 2.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million units last month.

  • Steelers sign Taco Charlton to their practice squad

    It’s officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced they’ve signed former first-round pick Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton was most recently with the Chiefs, who released him in mid-August. Charlton appeared in Charlton started his career with the Cowboys, who selected him with the 28th overall pick in 2017. He appeared in [more]

  • Is NY Giants' Week 3 Matchup vs Falcons a must-win game? | What Are The Odds?

    In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata on whether the NY Giants' Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons is a must-win game. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Detroit Lions fall to Green Bay Packers, 35-17: 'I put this on our offense'

    The Detroit Lions had a lead at halftime, but could not keep Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers in check, losing, 35-17, on Monday night.

  • Week 2 NFL power rankings: 49ers stay put after win vs. Eagles

    Two wins for the #49ers this season and they've yet to move up in the USA TODAY power rankings.

  • The COVID effect: Joan Jett cancels remainder of 2021 tour amid delta variant

    Americans enjoyed a brief period of live music and moviegoing before COVID cases started to spike. Which concerts and films are delayed or canceled?

  • Michigan vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

    Michigan vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

  • Jonathan Drouin details his mid-season battle with anxiety, insomnia

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin opened up about why he abruptly stepped away from the sport in the middle of last season.

  • Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 3

    2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 3

  • Giants vs. Falcons: 6 things to know about Week 3

    The New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons square off on Sunday in Week 3, so here are six things fans should know.

  • Ron Rivera explains why he supports NFL crackdown on taunting: 'Don't want somebody out for revenge'

    Ron Rivera is part of the NFL's competition committee, which sets new rules each season.

  • 7 Best Colorado Ski Towns

    Some ski spots are just better than the rest. Here are seven of the best Colorado ski towns.

  • Report: Rays' Kiermaier grabs Blue Jays' pitching-plan card, team refuses to give it back

    Kiermaier slid into home plate and found a card that reportedly fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s pocket. That card had the team’s game plan for how to handle Tampa Bay’s hitters.

  • Jessica Mendoza, Melanie Newman to reportedly call ESPN's first all-women MLB broadcast

    Jessica Mendoza and Melanie Newman will serve as the announcing team for the game.