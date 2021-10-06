Lions place Frank Ragnow on injured reserve

The Lions are 0-4 and things are only getting tougher for Dan Campbell in his first year as head coach.

Detroit has placed center Frank Ragnow on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next three games with a toe injury.

Campbell previously mentioned this week that Ragnow could be out for a little bit.

Ragnow suffered the injury early on in the Lions’ loss to the Bears on Sunday. Ragnow is the second major contributor Detroit’s placed on IR in the last two days, as the club put edge rusher Romeo Okwara on the list after he ruptured his Achilles. Ragnow is also the second starting offensive lineman on IR, joining left tackle Taylor Decker.

Detroit signed Ryan McCollum off the Texans practice squad for some offensive line help.

The Lions have also signed linebacker Jessie Lemonier to the active roster from the practice squad and activated kicker Austin Seibert off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Seibert has missed the last two games.

Additionally, Detroit signed linebacker Rashod Berry and guard Parker Ehinger to its practice squad and released receiver Javon McKinley from its practice squad.

