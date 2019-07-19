Lions place four on non-football injury list, Chris Lacy on PUP

The Lions made five moves Friday, the team announced.

They placed defensive tackle John Atkins, linebacker Austin Bryant, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson and offensive tackle Ryan Pope on the non-football injury list.

They also placed receiver Chris Lacy on the physically unable to perform list.

Lacy, 23, played one game for the Lions last season. He split time between the 53-player roster and the practice squad in 2018.

He also has had a stint with the Patriots since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State.