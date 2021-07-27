Lions place DT Brian Price on reserve/retired list

There is one less competitor along the defensive line in Detroit Lions training camp. Veteran Brian Price has been placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions upon the players reporting for this year’s camp.

Price, 27, signed with the Lions in June. He played for the Green Bay Packers in 2020, getting just 12 snaps in two games. Price has also been with the Browns, Raiders and Cowboys since entering the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent from Texas-San Antonio.

If Price is indeed retired, his NFL career ends with 20 tackles and zero sacks. He faced an uphill battle to make the LIons at defensive lineman, the deepest position on the roster after the team drafted Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill and traded for Michael Brockers this offseason.