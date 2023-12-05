Lions place DL Alim McNeill on IR

There's some more clarity as to why the Lions elected to add veteran defensive lineman Tyson Alualu to their practice squad.

Detroit announced on Tuesday that the club has placed defensive tackle Alim McNeill on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least the next four games.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero notes McNeill suffered a knee sprain during the team's Week 13 victory over the Saints.

In his third season, McNeill has recorded 5.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits while playing 69 percent of Detroit’s defensive snaps.

The 23-year-old lineman has 8.0 career sacks, with 15 tackles for loss and 19 QB hits.

As a corresponding move, the club signed cornerback Kindle Vildor to the 53-man roster off the team's practice squad.

In addition to Alualu, the team signed Matt Farniok to the practice squad. Linebacker Raymond Johnson has been released from the practice squad.