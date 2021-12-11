Lions place CBs Mark Gilbert and Ifeatu Melifonwu on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Detroit Lions are rapidly running out of healthy bodies for Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos in Denver. The team announced it has placed two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Cornerbacks Mark Gilbert and Ifeatu Melifonwu join the growing crowd on the COVID list. Their appearance on the list comes less than 24 hours after the Lions placed RB Jamaal Williams and S Tracy Walker on the reserve list. Starting center Evan Brown was placed on the list earlier in the week.

All five will miss the Week 14 game against the Broncos.

The Lions have 12 more players who are questionable after suffering illness during the week. That does not count three players — LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OLB Julian Okwara and RB D’Andre Swift — who are out with injuries. Starting TE T.J. Hockenson is doubtful with a hand injury as well.

The Lions will have the ability to elevate players from the practice squad to fill in the roster spots for the quintet on the COVID-19 list.