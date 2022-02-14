Lions will pick at No. 2 and No. 32 overall in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft

The waiting is finally over. We now know the status of exactly where the Detroit Lions will pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The No. 2 pick has been locked in since the season ended with the Lions finishing 2021 with a 3-13-1 record. But the other first-rounder, the one traded to Detroit by the Los Angeles Rams, wasn’t settled until Sunday night.

The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to capture Super Bowl LVI. With the win, the draft slot officially became No. 32 overall, the final pick of the first round.

Detroit also owns the No. 34 overall pick, the second pick of the second round. In the third round, the Lions hold the No. 66 overall pick. Detroit is also projected to earn the No. 97 overall pick, the first of the compensatory picks for the net loss in free agency, though that pick will not be awarded until later this winter.

The 2022 NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas on April 28-30.