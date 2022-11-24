Lions pick Josh Allen, then get nailed for safety

The Detroit Lions were on the verge of giving up a touchdown to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving in the third quarter.

They managed to stop the Buffalo offense when Alex Anzalone made a red-zone interception of Josh Allen.

The problem with making the pick so deep in your territory is you have to avoid being trapped in the end zone when the offense takes over.

It didn’t quite pan out for the Lions, whose quarterback Jared Goff was taken down in the end zone by Ed Oliver.

The first safety against the Lions since 2014 wound up giving the Buffalo Bills a 19-14 lead in the third quarter.

Ed serving up a safety for Thanksgiving dinner! 🍽 📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/HsSk6Sc6Kq — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 24, 2022

Josh Allen's 5th INT in his last 4 games 😮 pic.twitter.com/OSW4BMNVRs — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 24, 2022

