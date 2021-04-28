Lions pick up fifth-year option on center Frank Ragnow

The Detroit Lions have picked up the fifth-year option on center Frank Ragnow’s rookie contract, per numerous reports.

Ragnow will now be locked in with the Lions through the 2022 season. It’s a move that was widely expected with Ragnow’s quick ascension into one of the NFL’s best interior offensive linemen in his first three seasons. The team had until May 3rd to pick up the fifth-year option.

Based on the NFL’s salary structure for the option, Ragnow will earn $12.657 million guaranteed for the 2022 season. The option does not prevent the two sides from working out a long-term extension before that time.