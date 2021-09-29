Lions PFF grades: Best and worst players against the Ravens

The Detroit Lions were in the midst of nailing their first victory of the season until Justin Tucker did some nailing of his own, hitting a record-setting 66-yard field goal to give the Baltimore Ravens a 19-17 victory over the Lions. Even with the controversy surrounding the game, the Lions were able to contain a dangerous Ravens offense for the most part and seemed up to the battle against a potential Super Bowl contender.

Heading into Week 4 against division rival, the Chicago Bears, the Lions will look to build upon the foundations and mend the potential cracks before they get out of control.

Here are the Lions best and worst players from their Week 3 matchup against the Ravens.

Top Offensive Performers

1. RB D’Andre Swift: 82.1

2. C Frank Ragnow: 75.5

3. RT Matt Nelson: 72.9

4. TE Darren Fells: 72.7

5. WR Kalif Raymond: 68.4

Swift was underutilized through the first half, but he became the featured player in the second half. He turned on the jets totaling a combined 107 total yards along with six combined missed tackles.

Ragnow continues to show up as the most consistent player and the best offensive player so far for the Lions. Even though he was dinged for one pressure in pass protection, he continued to show his superb run blocking skills.

Nelson had his best game of the season so far, holding his ground at right tackle allowing only one pressure as well. It was good to see him rebound after a disastrous Week 2 performance.

Fells caught two of three targets for 35 yards easily is best offensive output this season. He continues to prove his worth, though, with his consistent run and pass blocking ability.

Raymond caught six of his ten targets for 68 yards lining up inside and outside throughout the game. He did have a drop earlier in the game, but he was key in the Lions comeback late in the game.

Note: KhaDarel Hodge landed third with a 73.3 grade but did not meet the minimum ten snaps to qualify, only playing five snaps.

Story continues

Top Defensive Performers

1. OLB Julian Okwara: 91.7

2. S Tracy Walker: 82.5

3. CB Amani Oruwariye: 79.5

4. OLB Romeo Okwara: 77.3

5. OLB Charles Harris: 71.9

Julian made the minimum amount of snaps to qualify, but he felt like he was on a lot more than that. He made his presence known with the limited snaps as a pass rusher with four total pressures.

Walker was only targeted once against Marquise Brown that he was able to get his hands on and break up a would-be touchdown. He saw most of his time playing as the free safety in 33 of his 39 snaps.

Oruwariye allowed a catch on both his targets to Sammy Watkins but only totaled 14 total yards. He benefited from an improved pass rush this week, earning the Lions top coverage grade this week.

Romeo tallied six pressures and got home for one sack while dominating the run game. He did miss three tackles, but he was key in the containment of Jackson, who only saw 58 rushing this week.

Harris saw an uptick in snaps with Trey Flowers missing the game as he balled out with six pressures himself along with a sack. He proved his prowess as a pass rusher and will look to see the field more if Flowers continues to miss time.

Worst Offensive Performers

1. G Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 35.3

2. WR Trinity Benson: 43.5

3. LT Penei Sewell: 45.5

4. G Jonah Jackson: 51.3

5. TE T.J. Hockenson: 51.3

Vaitai was very poor when it came to run blocking, and his pass blocking was only marginally better. He allowed two pressures as he outmanned to an aggressive Ravens blitzing attack.

Benson was marginally used this week as he only saw one target come his way and could not secure it. He was average in run blocking, but it was not his day with not much to hide behind.

Sewell rookie struggles showed up this week as his pass protection and run blocking suffered to a point the Lions brought in extra help. The speed and length got to him as he allowed two pressures this week.

Jackson fell to the same problems as Sewell as he did not have an answer for the Ravens’ blitz attack. He allowed two pressures and had two costly back-to-back penalties that set the Lions back.

The Ravens defense shut down Hockenson as he only saw two targets. He did catch both, but they were for only ten yards. It was an unusual game for him as he should rebound next week.

Worst Defensive Performers

1. LB Derrick Barnes: 24.9

2. CB AJ Parker: 28.2

3. S Will Harris: 28.8

4. NT Alim McNeill: 40.2

5. DL Nick Williams: 51.9

Barnes’ full-length debut did not go according to plan as he struggled mightily in run defense and coverage. He tallied three tackles but allowed three catches on four targets for 48 yards, and each catch gained a first down.

Parker has been one of the most consistent defensive players through the season but fell back to earth this week. He allowed two catches on three targets for 60 yards with a touchdown. If it weren’t for a Marquise Brown drop, it would’ve been much worse.

Harris continues to struggle this season, and this game was no different, allowing two catches on three targets for 73 yards and two first downs. Unfortunately, one of those catches was the 4th-and-19 conversion that set up the field goal.

This week, McNeill only saw 13 snaps at nose tackle as the Lions opted for more speed on the defensive line. As a result, he only recorded one tackle and not adding much to pass rush; McNeill fell victim to the game plan for the Ravens.

Williams recorded two tackles along with two quarterback hurries. However, he saw the field on 42 out of a possible 58 snaps as his run defense and pass-rushing grade were below average.

Note: John Penisini recorded a 42.8 grade that would’ve had him on this list, but he only played eight snaps.

1

1