Lions’ Penei Sewell tosses out first pitch for Detroit Tigers home opener

Last year brought plenty of reasons for celebration for the Detroit Lions. They clinched their first division title, made a formidable push in the playoffs, and secured numerous All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. As the draft approaches, the Lions are poised to bolster their roster with key additions to complement an already robust core, aiming to silence any lingering doubts about the legitimacy of their previous season’s success and address any unfinished business.

One standout player who has captured the hearts of fans since being drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is Penei Sewell, a cornerstone of the team’s resilience and formidable presence, which has elevated the Lions’ offensive line to among the league’s best. Despite being just 23 years old, Sewell serves as a vocal leader for the squad, rallying his teammates with his boundless energy and unwavering spirit.

Given his infectious attitude and uplifting demeanor, it was a natural choice when the Detroit Tigers invited Sewell to throw the first pitch at their home opener. With the Tigers off to a strong 5-1 start to the season, anticipation is high as they prepare to take on the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park. With Sewell in attendance, his presence is likely to inject an extra dose of energy not only into the players but also the fans, creating an electric atmosphere for the game.

We have seen this before with the Detroit Red Wings, where they brought several Lions like Aidan Hutchinson, Ben Johnson, and Jameson Williams to ring in the game by setting off the infamous blowhorn. Each of them brought them luck as the Red Wings went on to win each of those games.

Will Sewell be able to bring in the same luck for the Tigers for the home opener? Just have to wait and see, but I’m sure the energy is electric for some afternoon baseball.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire