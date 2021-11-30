Lions pass defense surges into top 10 over the last 3 weeks

One of the more promising developments out of the Detroit Lions’ rough start is the impressive progress of the team’s pass defense. It hasn’t yet shown in the win column, but it is looking a lot better on the stat sheet.

Over the last three games, the Lions have allowed an aggregate QB Rating to opposing passers of just 71.1. That’s the 8th-best in the league over that stretch.

Since the bye week, the Lions have held Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Chicago to an average of 239 passing yards, surrendering three touchdowns against four interceptions. Give the lion’s share of the credit to the secondary and linebackers; the Lions have just two sacks in those three games, tied for the second-fewest in the timeframe.

The Lions ranked dead last in the QB Rating allowed category for the month of September, carrying over from a 2020 campaign where they allowed the second-highest QB Rating as a team in NFL history (the 2015 Saints hold the dubious record). Since that time, the improved play has elevated the Lions to 26th overall (98.2) on the season and very much trending in the right direction.