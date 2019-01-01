Lions part ways with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter

Jim Bob Cooter got some good production out of Matthew Stafford. (AP Photo)

The Detroit Lions will be looking for a new offensive coordinator in 2019. After a disappointing season, the team decided not to renew Jim Bob Cooter’s contract, according to Chris Burke of The Athletic.

The move signals a change in philosophy in Detroit. The 34-year-old Cooter, who took over the coordinator job during the 2015 season, had varying degrees of success in Detroit. The team’s offense ranked No. 20, No. 7 and No. 25 in points in his three full seasons at the helm.

Following the Lions’ strong offensive performance in 2017, Cooter was one of the coaches retained by Matt Patricia when he came over from the New England Patriots. Injuries played a role in the team’s offensive decline in 2018. The team lost rookie Kerryon Johnson and receiver Marvin Jones for multiple games. The offense also had to deal with the loss of Golden Tate, who was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles in a midseason trade.

Perhaps more concerning was the decline in quarterback Matthew Stafford’s numbers. The 30-year-old threw for just 21 touchdowns and 3,777 yards in 2018. That was Stafford’s lowest touchdown total since 2012 and his lowest yardage total since 2010.

Despite the recent struggles, Cooter should still be a popular name for teams looking for an offensive upgrade, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

While the Lions haven’t announced potential replacements for Cooter, Patricia has expressed a desire for the team to utilize a ball control offense built around the run game.

