Lions part ways with Damon Harrison

The man named Snacks is getting a trip to the early-bird buffet.

The Lions have released defensive tackle Damon Harrison, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Harrison was due to earn $8.5 million in 2020 salary, $3.5 million of which was due to become fully-guaranteed in March. He also was due to earn a $250,000 workout bonus and up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

The Giants traded Harrison to the Lions during the 2018 season, for a fifth-round pick. The move makes him a free agent immediately, able to sign with any team.