Lions get pair of wins in Myrtle Beach

Apr. 3—MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Boyd County might be on spring break this week, but the softball team didn't take any breaks on Monday, getting a pair of wins while visiting Myrtle Beach this week.

The Lions picked up the first of two wins by taking down South Carolina high school Chesterfield 15-5 in five innings.

Boyd County scored 12 of its 15 runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

The game was 3-2 in favor of the Lions heading into the bottom of the fourth frame, where Boyd County hung four runs to create separation from the Golden Rams.

Chesterfield responded with three runs of its own to start the fifth inning, but the Lions ended the game by hanging eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The winning run was scored when Savanna Henderson stole home on a wild pitch.

CHESTERFIELD 100 13 — 5 6 4

BOYD CO. 300 48 — 15 10 2

Linsby, Trexler (4) and Vanderpool; Black, Jacobs (5) and Hamilton. W — Black. L — Linsby. 2B — Cassidy (C), Jacobs (BC), Sparks (BC). 3B — Rhyne (C), Gilbert (BC).

In the second contest, Boyd County shut out Letcher County 5-0.

The first of the Lions' runs came in the bottom of the third frame, starting with an RBI single from Elyn Simpkins.

Kyli Kouns drove in the second run off a triple, before taking home herself on a wild pitch a few moments later.

The other two runs for Boyd County were tallied in the fourth inning off the bats of Maddison Badgett and Simpkins.

LETCHER CO. 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

BOYD CO. 003 200 X — 5 6 0

Nicely, Stamper (3) and Combs; Simpkins and Kouns. W — Simpkins. L — Nicely. 2B — Badgett (BC). 3B — Kouns (BC).