After Lions-Packers, Thursday night slate gets a little rough

Look at this — this week's Thursday night game features the Lions returning to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. After that, look away.

Based on the first few weeks of the 2023 regular season, there are more than a few stinkers lurking on the league's short-week slate on Amazon.

Next week, the 0-3 Bears visit the Commanders. After that, the 0-3 Broncos visit the Chiefs. Woof, and woof.

After that, it's Jaguars at Saints. (Good, not great.) Then, the Bucs visit the Bills. (Could get ugly.)

The Titans visit the Steelers after that, which could be fine if the Titans can muster some/any offense. After that, the 0-3 Panthers visit the 0-3 Bears. (If I'm Al Michaels, I'm not even getting on the plane for that one.)

Bengals at Ravens is solid for the week before Thanksgiving. Dolphins at Jets on Black Friday could be another black mark on the full schedule.

The slate concludes with Seahawks at Cowboys, Patriots at Steelers, Chargers at Raiders, Saints at Rams, and Jets at Browns.

Late-season flexing this year is a possibility. It could become a necessity. Even with Amazon and Nielsen working together to boost the ratings (over the objection of the traditional broadcast networks), some of these upcoming games could have a hard time churning up big audiences.

Other than this week's game, which arguably is the best of the entire schedule.