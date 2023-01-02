Lions-Packers flexed to Sunday Night Football as NFL reveals entire Week 18 schedule

The Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game in Week 18 has been flexed to Sunday Night Football with Wild-Card possibilities on the line.

The NFL released the schedule with kickoff times and broadcast networks for all 16 games in the final week of the season on Monday.

Saturday (Jan. 7)

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes)

Sunday (Jan. 8)

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

