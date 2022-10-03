Lions on pace to allow the most points in NFL history, and to score the second-most

Good news: The Lions’ offense is on pace to score more points than all but one other team in NFL history.

Bad news: The Lions’ defense is on pace to allow by far the most points of any team in NFL history.

Through four games, the Lions have scored 140 games and allowed 141. That puts them on pace to score 595 points over 17 games this season and allow 599.

The NFL record for points scored in a season was 606 by Peyton Manning and the Broncos in 2013. If the Lions keep scoring at their current pace, they’ll fall just short of that record and move into second place, just ahead of the 16-0 2007 Patriots

The all-time record for most points allowed was 533 by the Baltimore Colts in 1981. If the Lions keep giving up points at their current pace, they’ll blow past that record in the 16th game of this season.

Lions games have certainly been entertaining this season if you like high-scoring football, but the 1-3 Lions have a lot to fix on defense if they want to avoid an entertaining but disappointing season.

