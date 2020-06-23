Last season, the Lions fell apart after a strong start when quarterback Matthew Stafford got hurt. This season, would they consider signing Colin Kaepernick in an effort to improve the backup quarterback situation?

If they do, the Lions’ ownership will be supportive.

New Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said today that if the Lions’ coaching staff and General Manager Bob Quinn want Kaepernick, ownership will support that decision.

Hamp also said that if players kneel during the national anthem they’ll be supported by the organization, although she said she personally will not kneel.

So if the Lions do not sign Kaepernick, it is clear that decision is coming from Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, not from higher up.

Lions ownership will support coach and G.M. if they want Colin Kaepernick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk