Lions owner Sheila Hamp sets 2024 goal of ‘hoisting a trophy’

As part of the Detroit Lions event at Ford Field unveiling the team’s new uniforms, Lions owner Sheila Hamp addressed the crowd of media and season ticket holders. Hamp made it clear that while she’s thrilled with the progress the team has made under head coach Dan Campbell, there is still more hill to climb.

Coming off a third season under Campbell that ended with a first-ever NFC North title and a close loss in the NFC Championship Game, the Lions are ready to challenge for a Super Bowl title. Just ask Hamp…

“As coach Campbell said at the end of last season, that was Phase 1,” Hamp said at the event. “And the 2024 season is Phase 2. And one of the goals for 2024 is that at the end of the season we will be hoisting a trophy.”

The Lions have progressed a very long way since the now-iconic picture of Hamp holding her head in her distressed hands at the end of a(nother) humiliating loss in the Matt Patricia era. Hamp deserves credit for facilitating the turnaround.

