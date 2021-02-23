Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp involved in personnel, free agency meetings

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp is taking a hands-on approach to rebuilding the team’s roster.

Chris Spielman, who joined the Lions’ front office in December, said this morning on 97.1 The Ticket that Hamp is involved in the Lions’ meetings as they discuss improving their personnel.

“[Hamp] has been involved by being in all these personnel meetings. She sat in two days of offensive free agency meetings and defensive free agency meetings,” Spielman said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The extent to which owners get involved in personnel varies from team to team, with some taking the Jerry Jones approach and appointing themselves general manager, while others don’t find out who the general manager is signing or drafting until the general public finds out. Hamp, who is heading into her first offseason as the primary owner after taking over the team from her mother, isn’t Jerry Jones. But she sounds like she’s going to be on the more involved side.

