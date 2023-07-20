Lions only give up a pick for Denzel Mims if he makes their 53-man roster

The Lions are paying a very low price for wide receiver Denzel Mims. And if he doesn't make their roster, it will be no price.

Mims and a 2025 seventh-round pick were traded to the Lions for a 2025 sixth-round pick. But even that paltry price will only be paid if Mims makes the Lions' 53-man roster.

The trade was for conditional picks and the condition is only met if Mims makes the team, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

For the Lions, it's a low-risk move to acquire a player who's talented enough that the Jets chose him in the second round in 2020. If he shows promise in training camp and the Lions decide to keep him around for the regular season, they move down from the sixth round to the seventh round in the 2025 NFL draft. If he's not able to make the regular-season roster, he costs the Lions nothing.