Lions once again waive WR Maurice Alexander

The roster carousel for Maurice Alexander keeps turning at breakneck speed. The wide receiver and return specialist was waived by the Detroit Lions on Monday.

Alexander was just signed to the active roster from the Lions’ practice squad over the weekend. He played three offensive snaps but did not touch the ball, either at WR or on special teams.

The roster carousel is becoming a familiar ride for Alexander, the former USFL standout who keeps bouncing between the Lions active roster, the waiver wire and the team’s practice squad. It’s the second game in a row where Alexander was signed to the active roster on Saturday and then waived the day after the game.

If unclaimed on waivers, Alexander is expected to return to Detroit’s practice squad.

The Lions have not yet used the roster spot opened up by waiving Alexander. The most logical move is to sign kicker Michael Badgley to the active roster after his impressive Week 7 performance. Do not expect the team to activate WR Jameson Williams from the NFI list this week.

