Lions OLB Romeo Okwara tore his Achilles, out for the season

The injury hits keep coming for the Detroit Lions, and the latest one is a huge blow to the defense. As was suspected on Sunday, starting outside linebacker Romeo Okwara did tear his Achilles tendon in the Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Okwara will miss the rest of the 2021 season and will be placed on the Lions’ injured reserve list.

He is the second starter on the Detroit defense to tear his Achilles in a game this year. Cornerback Jeff Okudah tore his Achilles in Week 1. Okwara finishes the season with one sack and six total tackles in four games.

Expect his younger brother, Julian, to take over Okwara’s role, as well as an increased amount of reps for Austin Bryant.