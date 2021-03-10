Lions OL coach Hank Fraley attends Northwestern pro day to check out Rashawn Slater

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Northwestern held its pro day for NFL prospects on Tuesday, and the Detroit Lions had an apparent very specific interest in the Wildcats’ workout.

The Lions sent offensive line coach Hank Fraley to Chicago to attend the pro day. He was there to check out potential top-10 overall pick, Rashawn Slater, a tackle who opted out of the 2020 season.

Slater did not disappoint. He put on an athletic show, including a very impressive 40-yard dash time. While the Lions new staff places less emphasis on the 40 time, Fraley couldn’t help but take notice of how well Slater moves while running.

That shows on game film too. Slater made his name with a fantastic performance in 2019 against Ohio State and Chase Young.

Northwestern also has a great CB prospect in Greg Newsome, who blazed across the workout field. He’s likely a first-round pick, but if the talented Newsome is still in play when the Lions pick in the second round, he should be a strong consideration.

One Northwestern player who didn’t help himself: LB Paddy Fisher. The four-year starter was slow (4.92 40) and looked tight in movements, something that also comes across on game film.

Keep an eye on Slater and how mock drafts potentially shift to the idea of another first-round offensive lineman in Detroit.

