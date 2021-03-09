Lions officially sign free agent WR Tyrell Williams

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Tyrell Williams is now officially a member of the Detroit Lions. The free agent wide receiver has signed with the team, the Lions announced in a press release on Tuesday morning.

Reports of Williams’ signing with the Lions sprung up late last week, but the deal was not completed until Tuesday. It’s a one-year contract. The exact terms of the deal have yet to be released but it is expected that Williams will earn up to $6.2 million for the season. A further breakdown is expected soon.

Williams sits atop the team’s depth chart at wide receiver, at least temporarily. He missed the 2020 season with a shoulder injury after playing through a heel issue in 2019, his first season with the Raiders. Prior to his Las Vegas tenure, Williams played under new Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn with the Chargers, where Lynn was the head coach.

