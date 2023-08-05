Lions officially sign CB Tae Hayes and WR Avery Davis

There are two new players at Saturday’s Detroit Lions training camp practice. The Lions officially announced they have signed CB Tae Hayes and WR Avery Davis to the 90-man roster.

Hayes is a direct replacement for injured CB Jarren Williams, who was waived with injury designation after being carted off from Thursday’s practice. The 25-year-old Hayes has bounced around several NFL teams as well as in the USFL.

Davis is an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame. He played in both the slot and outside for the Fighting Irish after transitioning from quarterback.

To make room for Davis on the roster, the Lions waived undrafted rookie LB Zach Morton, who had missed time in cam with an injury.

