Lions officially release CB Desmond Trufant

It took quite a bit longer than expected to happen, but Desmond Trufant is no longer on the Detroit Lions. The team released the starting outside cornerback several days after reports surfaced that the move was coming. Detroit announced the release in the same press briefing that confirmed the re-signing of LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

The Lions attempted to trade Trufant but found no takers for the 30-year-old veteran and his $9.5 million base salary in 2021. Now Trufant is free to sign with any team.

The release has some salary cap oddities. The Lions will eat $6 million in dead cap due to guarantees in Trufant’s two-year, $20 million deal he signed last offseason. But the move frees up $6.19 million in cap room for the 2021 season for Detroit.

Trufant played in just six games with the Lions in an injury-ravaged season. He picked off one pass, broke up four and notched a sack amongst his 20 total tackles.

All contract info is referenced from Over The Cap.