Lions officially part ways with OC Anthony Lynn

The Sunday morning reports about the fate of Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn proved true. In his Monday press conference, head coach Dan Campbell revealed the team fired Lynn, a day after the Lions scored their most points of the season in a Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Lynn’s departure has been widely expected for some time. Head coach Dan Campbell took over playcalling duties and led to Campbell referring to himself as the coordinator recently. Tight ends coach Ben Johnson took over more of a schematic role as well, marginalizing Lynn to working on the run game.

“It just wasn’t a fit,” Campbell said matter-of-factly about Lynn. “You want it to be, but I think we just never found our groove or our rhythm. … Sometimes, it just doesn’t work out the way you want.”

Lynn, 53, spent the previous four seasons as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, producing a 33-31 record. He is a former NFL running back and has over 10 years of experience coaching RBs around the league.