Lions officially have no international games in 2024

The NFL has released the slate of regular season games that will be played outside the United States in 2024. As expected, the Detroit Lions are not featured in any of the five international games this season.

It’s been quite some time since the Lions played overseas. The last time Detroit left the country for a game in the regular season was back in 2015, when the Jim Caldwell-led Lions lost to the Chiefs, a game that led to Detroit firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

The Lions were not expected to get any international games in 2024 once the initial list of opponents was known. The five games that will be played outside the U.S. do feature some NFC North rivals, however.

There’s a fair chance the Lions will play abroad in 2025. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys have gone longer without participating in the NFL’s international series.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire