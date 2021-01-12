Lions officially interview Dan Campbell for the head coaching vacancy

Jeff Risdon
Could Dan Campbell be the next head coach of the Detroit Lions? It’s a real possibility after the team formally interviewed Campbell for the job on Monday.

Campbell is the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints, a role he’s held since the 2016 season. He does have a brief head coaching stint, taking over the Miami Dolphins on an interim basis in 2015 after the team fired Joe Philbin. His Dolphins went 5-7 under Campbell.

A former NFL tight end, Campbell is known for his intensity. He embraces the nickname “Danimal” and still looks like he could play in the NFL despite being 44 years old.

