Lions make it official, sign WR Kalif Raymond to a 2-year contract

The Detroit Lions officially welcomed wide receiver Kalif Raymond back into the den for two more seasons. Raymond signed his two-year contract extension on Friday, keeping the speedy wideout in Detroit through the 2023 season.

Raymond is back after a successful first year in Detroit. Signed as a free agent from the Tennessee Titans, Raymond caught 48 passes for 576 yards and four TDs — all career-highs for the 27-year-old from Holy Cross. He also served as the team’s punt returner and finished fourth in the NFL with an average return of 11.2 yards.

No breakdown of the financial details of the contract is yet available.

