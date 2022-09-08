Lions offensive line “up in the air” with Halapoulivaati Vaitai on IR

The Lions placed right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve this week and it’s unclear how their offensive line is going to look without him against the Eagles in Week One.

Head coach Dan Campbell said that the team is considering several options at the moment and that they will look at those possibilities in practice over the rest of the week.

“If I’m being honest, it’s up in the air right now,” Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “I don’t think I’m swayed one way or another. I think we’re going to give it a go with a few different guys and what feels right is where we’ll go.”

Tommy Kraemer is listed as the top right guard with Vaitai on injured reserve, but he missed practice on Wednesday with a back injury. Other options include moving center Frank Ragnow to guard and playing Evan Brown at center, moving right tackle Penei Sewell inside with Matt Nelson taking his original spot, and putting Logan Stenberg into the starting lineup. Stenberg is usually at left guard, which could mean Jonah Jackson flips sides when the Lions kick off their season.

