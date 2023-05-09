Lions offensive depth chart projection after the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Lions have a much clearer picture of what they could do this year. Despite the interesting choices, the Lions got better, not worst. From the choices made on offense to defense, the Lions could surprise more teams than expected.

Much of the team’s success will rest on this offensive group and the shoulders of quarterback Jared Goff. If Goff plays up to par, there’s no reason to believe that the Lions won’t make a push to the playoffs. Let’s jump into each position to predict what the Lions offense could look like during the 2023 season!

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff

Hendon Hooker

Nate Sudfeld

The way it sits right now, this offense belongs to Jared Goff. He’s the starter and could very well get a new contract before the end of the 2023 season. We will see how that turns out. That said, I do believe that the Lions will carry 3 quarterbacks on their roster. We think Hendon Hooker will be available to start the season but if he does start the season on the PUP list, the Lions will need a backup to Jared Goff during that time. That’s where Sudfeld comes into play.

Running Back (4)

I’m torn with this group because I could see the Lions carrying all five of these players. However, I just don’t know if Ibrahim will crack the 53-man roster to start. I could see him being carried on the practice squad unless there’s an injury.

As for the starter to the backfield, I’d be somewhat surprised if Jahmyr Gibbs doesn’t get the keys to the backfield. He’s going to be the offensive weapon that this offense needs and is going to be used between both running and passing downs. David Montgomery will cut into some of his workload as a pass-catcher and on early downs, but ultimately, I see Gibbs getting plenty of touches within this offense.

Wide Receiver (6)

Amon Ra-St. Brown

Marvin Jones

Josh Reynolds

Antoine Green

Kalif Raymond

Jameson Williams (suspended the first six games)

Story continues

We’ll see if training camp darling Tom Kennedy makes the roster or not but I do feel good about the players listed above. St. Brown, Jones and Reynolds are the layups with this group. Kalif Raymond is going to be key for the special teams due to his return ability. But the wildcard is that 5th spot where I think 7th-round pick, Antoine Green, earns himself a spot. He’s an explosive route runner that has vertical threat ability but drops hurt him during key parts of this past season.

Lastly, we’ll see what Jameson Williams looks like when he returns from his suspension. I’m hopeful he carves out a significant role in the passing game, but he’s got to be on the field for that to happen.

Tight End (3)

Let’s be honest; this is Sam LaPorta’s job to lose. He’s going to be a versatile piece that can play in the slot or inline due to his willingness to block. But he separates himself from the group due to his route running and run-after-the-catch ability. Brock Wright flashed at times last year and James Mitchell, if healthy, can provide depth as a pass-catcher.

I’ll be interested to see if the Lions have Shane Zylstra on the roster as the fourth tight end or not. The way I see the roster shaping up, he might be a player they have to cut due to only so much room on the roster.

Offensive Line (9)

I believe the starters of this group are easy to figure out. The real question starts at right guard. Who will it be? I’ll believe that Big V is the starting right guard when I see it. For now, I think that guard spot belongs to Graham Glasgow. As for the rest of the starters, they’re evident, and if healthy, this unit has the potential to be one of the best groups in football.

I’ll be interested to see how the backup spots take shape, but I think having Sorsdal and Nelson gives the Lions plenty of guard/tackle flexibility that they didn’t have last season. We could see Obiinna Eze take a roster spot from Stenberg, but I’m remaining hopeful that the former Kentucky Wildcat can stay healthy and outperform the group.

Overall Thoughts

In total, I think we’ll see close to these 25 names on the depth chart for the Lions offense. We could see a few different names if the Lions make any type of signing over the summer but the way the roster is designed right now, these players listed make the most sense. Add in a player or two that starts the season on the PUP list and a suspension, and we could see a few wildcards on the roster to start the season.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire