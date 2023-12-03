Lions' offense makes it look easy on first drive in New Orleans

Advertisement
The Saints' defense couldn't stop much of anything on the Lions' first drive today.

Detroit had a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a David Montgomery two-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. Jared Goff threw only one pass, a 12-yard completion to Jameson Williams.

Jahmyr Gibbs had the biggest play, a 36-yard run, while Montgomery ground out 23 yards on five carries.

After a strong start to the season, the Lions have looked a little shaky in recent weeks. Early today they're having no trouble.