Lions OC Ben Johnson finally talks why he didn’t take head coaching job

It appeared to be a foregone conclusion for some in the NFL media that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would become the next head coach of the Washington Commanders in 2024. Some of the media’s most reputable sources said all signs pointed to Johnson going to Washington, and this was before owner Josh Harris had even hired general manager Adam Peters.

It didn’t happen. Johnson informed Washington while Harris, Peters, and others were on the plane to Detroit for his second interview. We will never know whether Johnson was actually the top choice, as sources indicated his first interview with Washington and other teams was unimpressive.

The Commanders eventually hired Dan Quinn, who was a top contender throughout the process.

Johnson said he didn’t want to leave Detroit yet as he had unfinished business. But this was the second consecutive offseason that Johnson refused a head coaching job.

Why?

Is it because he’s not confident leading an entire team and would rather sit in his office and design plays?

Some wonder if how Johnson handled himself would hurt him regarding future opportunities. That’s for a future conversation, but for the first time since January, Johnson discussed his decision Friday.

“Something that really resonates with me is, OK, eight openings this past year,” Johnson said. “What would you set the over/under in three years, that how many still have jobs? I’d put the over/under at 4.5. I would say there’s a good chance five of them are out of jobs in three years. And, so, when I look at it from that perspective, if I get the opportunity to go down that road, it’s about how do I get to that second contract. How do I set myself up….the stars need to align. I’m not going to do it just to do it. I love what I’m doing right now. I love it. I love where I’m at; my family loves where we’re at. I love the people we’re doing it with, so I’m not willing to down the other path yet unless I feel really good about how it’s going to unfold.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. First, Johnson isn’t wrong if that’s how he feels. Not every coach wants or, more importantly, feels the need to be a head coach.

However, in watching this and hearing Johnson, it’s clear the Commanders made the right decision, whether they were forced to or not, in hiring someone else. Remember, Adam Schefter said before Johnson backed out of potential opportunities, that him to Washington was no sure thing — and Schefter was confident in his report. He was right.

Johnson appeared uncomfortable even discussing the topic. Additionally, his stat about how many coaches would be out of jobs in three years is probably correct, but it’s also something you just don’t say. Other teams are going to see that, hear that, and think, “Is he afraid of being the head coach?”

#Lions OC Ben Johnson explained why he stayed in Detroit instead of taking a head coach position. Johnson mentioned that of the eight openings this offseason, five of those hires will likely be gone in the next three years. He wants to be sure he can secure a second contract as… pic.twitter.com/UrXFEJt3VZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 31, 2024

It would be a valid question. How many coaches don’t take a job because they are afraid of failing? Sure, some have more options than others, but it’s rare for assistants to turn down head coaching opportunities, especially multiple times.

Johnson went on to say that he loves calling plays and that when he takes a job, he’ll still want to call plays, but then he mentioned the time aspect of being a head coach and still calling plays. He seemed unsure.

Johnson has proven to be a phenomenal offensive coordinator for the Lions, but that doesn’t mean he would be a phenomenal head coach. Many times, outstanding coordinators have failed as head coaches. That’s not to say Johnson can’t or won’t be a successful head coach.

One thing is perfectly clear now: The Commanders are better off with Dan Quinn. Sure, Quinn still needs to win, but he hired a terrific staff, one that Johnson probably couldn’t have hired, and lured coaches and players to Washington because he is beloved.

Johnson wasn’t all-in on the Commanders or any other job. That’s not what you want in a head coach. Quinn is, and that’s a great start.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire