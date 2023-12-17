The Lions have now swept two different divisions in 2023

Saturday night’s win over the Denver Broncos completed quite a feat for the Detroit Lions. The 42-17 win gave them victories over all four teams in the AFC West division this year: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders and now the Broncos.

It is the second divisional sweep of the season for the Lions. Detroit previously capped off a four-game blanking of the NFC South. The Lions scored victories over the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints, who they knocked off in New Orleans in Week 13 to wrap up that divisional sweep.

There isn’t a banner or anything for pulling off such a feat, but that could come next Sunday.

The 10-4 Lions can clinch the NFC North division title in Week 16 when they face the Minnesota Vikings for the first of two meetings in the final three weeks with the current second-place Vikings. Minnesota fell to 7-7 with an overtime loss to Cincinnati earlier on Saturday, the Vikings’ third loss in four games.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire