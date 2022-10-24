Sunday’s 24-6 loss in Dallas dropped the Detroit Lions to 1-5 on the season. With the loss and a couple of other outcomes around the NFL in Week 7, the Lions now hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Lions’ loss, paired with Carolina’s shocking 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaves the Lions as the only team with just one win and all other games as losses. Houston also has just one win after losing to the raiders on Sunday, but the Texans have a tie on their ledger to lift them above the Lions in the standings. Houston is 1-4-1.

The current top five, through Sunday’s late-afternoon games:

1. Detroit Lions (1-5)

2. Houston Texans (1-4-1)

3. Carolina Panthers (2-5)

4. New Orleans Saints (2-5): pick traded to Philadelphia

5. Cleveland Browns (2-5): pick traded to Houston

The Lions’ other first-round pick, acquired from the Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade, is No. 20 overall.

