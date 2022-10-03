Lions can now activate players off PUP and IR lists

The NFL season is now through Week 4 with the exception of Monday Night Football. For the Detroit Lions, completing the fourth game of the season carries a little extra importance.

Now that four games are in the books, the Lions have several players who are finally eligible to come off various injury lists. Players who were placed on the reserve/PUP list before the season, as well as those placed on injured reserve before Week 1, can be activated.

For Detroit, it’s a meaty list:

FB Jason Cabinda (PUP)

CB Jerry Jacobs (PUP)

DL Levi Onwuzurike (IR)

DE Romeo Okwara (PUP)

Josh Paschal (PUP)

WR Jameson Williams (NFI)

Jacobs has already been cleared to practice, making him the most likely candidate to return for Week 5. Based on conversations with team sources, Jacobs is likely the only player who fans could realistically expect to see before the Week 6 bye. Staying on the reserve lists through the bye gets the players two more weeks of rehabilitation for their various injuries.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire